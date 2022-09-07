Fan Forced To Apologise After Hurling Vile Remark At Arshdeep Singh After IND Vs SL: Watch

India's chances of defending the Asia Cup title almost seem to be over following their second straight loss in the super 4 stages. After losing to Pakistan by 5 wickets, India lost to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Tuesday leaving them depending on other results. Arshdeep Singh has been the target of abuse following his mistake against Pakistan. The youngster had dropped a crucial catch in the match against Pakistan and also failed to defend the seven runs which resulted in India losing the match of the Super 4 stage.

Asia Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh subject of fan abuse yet again

Just like in the India vs Pakistan match, Arshdeep Singh faced a similar situation against Sri Lanka where he had to defend 7 runs off the final over. The youngster bowled well but was unable to defend the runs yet again. Following the completion of the match, the 23-year-old cricketer was boarding the bus when some fans passed a remark on him. The cricketer stopped for a while before deciding to ignore the fan hurling remark. An Indian journalist who was present during the incident gave a dressing down to the fan, who apologised for his remark and was later moved away by security.

An Indian slams another Indian fan who was making fun of a cricketer #arshdeepsingh #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/GMmk0YxyWG — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) September 7, 2022

Arshdeep Singh has endured heavy trolling on social media from fans but he also found support from the cricket fraternity. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma while speaking to the press after India vs Sri Lanka match supported the youngster. Rohit said, "Honestly, guys here don't look too much into social media these days. We don't look much into a few losses or a dropped catch. He (Arshdeep)was himself disappointed because it was a catch that could've been taken." Talking about Arshdeep Singh's career, the young pacer made his debut for India back in July this year against England in the T20I format. He has so far played 10 T20I matches for India picking up 13 wickets.

IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh subjected to 'Khalistani' remarks

Arshdeep Singh was not only the subject of trolling from the fans but even his Wikipedia page was vandalised. On his Wikipedia page, the left-arm pacer's name was changed to "Major Arshdeep Singh Bajwa" and country to "Khalistan". Republic exposed that the IP address through which the changes were made belonged to Pakistan. The government has slapped a notice on Wikipedia after the Khalistan slur and made it clear that such incitement cannot be permitted.