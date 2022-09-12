Fan Poll That Predicted Asia Cup Champions Showed 0 Votes For Sri Lanka; Netizens Amazed

A fan poll that was shown during the live broadcast of the Asia Cup 2022, ahead of the tournament’s Super 4 stage is making headlines after Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the summit clash on Sunday. Sri Lanka kicked off their Asia Cup campaign with a humiliating eight-wicket loss to Afghanistan, before making a recovery in the next game.

The island nation qualified for the Super 4 stage after a two-wicket win over Bangladesh, as India and Pakistan were touted as favourites to reach the final stage. However, the Lankan side opened their Super 4 campaign with a thrilling four-wicket win over Afghanistan, after chasing down the target of 176 in the final over.

Sri Lanka sealed their spot in the summit clash after defeating Rohit Sharma-led Team India. The Dasun Shanka-side maintained their undefeated streak in the Super 4 stage with a five-wicket win against Pakistan on Friday. Sri Lanka chased down 122 runs this time with five wickets remaining in the penultimate match of the tournament.

What did the fan poll predict?

Interestingly, the fan poll, conducted by the official broadcaster Star Sports showed India as the favourites to lift the trophy gaining 69% votes, followed by Afghanistan at 19%. However, the biggest talking point about the poll is that Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka received 0% votes.

What a tournament Srilanka played!

From the possibility of 0% to becoming the Asian Champions. 👑 pic.twitter.com/d11iIRD9KC — Shahzadazam (@Shahzadazam20) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won their sixth Asia Cup 2022 title on Sunday with a 23-run win against Pakistan. Pakistan qualified for the summit clash after back-to-back wins against India and Afghanistan. Courtesy of the twin losses in the Super 4 stage, India failed to reach the final and were denied an eighth Asia Cup trophy. Afghanistan, on the other hand, went on to lose against India in their final Super 4 game.

Following the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2022, teams around the world will now look to ramp up their preparations for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The World Cup starts later this year in October, but Sri Lanka is yet to qualify for the tournament. The Lankan side will compete in the World Cup qualifiers, starting from October 16, in a bid to qualify for the group stage.

Netizens react to the fan poll that showed 0 votes for Sri Lanka:

Match Fan poll pe nahi Cricket Stadium me jeeta jata hai.. #Srilanka is a strong side they have defeated Australia last month they came here after playing some quality cricket. It's unfortunate that they have to play qualifiers in the world cup even after winning the #AsiaCup — Director's Cut - Movie Review 🎬 (@PublicPolls000) September 11, 2022

Exact reverse happened 😅 India was the first of these 4 teams to be disqualified 🤣 — Prithiv (@prithivraj_jp) September 12, 2022

Never ever underestimate a team without playing their game 🏏 — Danush Naidu (@danushl__2) September 11, 2022