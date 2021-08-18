Fan Trips Over Chair While Taking Liam Livingstone's Catch In The Hundred, Clings On To It

On Wednesday, England's limited-overs specialist batsman Liam Livingstone wrecked carnage in The Hundred semi-final against Northern Superchargers at Headingley and played an unbeaten 92 runs knock. With Liam Livingstone's unbeaten 92 in 40 balls, Birmingham Phoenix stormed into the final of the Hundred. In his unbeaten 92 runs knock, Livingstone was unstoppable and smashed ten sixes and three boundaries.

Apart from Livingstone's blockbuster performance in the Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers, a fan's catch in the stands has gone viral on social media. Among the ten massive sixes, Livingstone hit one straight into the stands of the mid-wicket region. However, the ball was caught by a fan in the stands, and following that, the crowd gave a loud cheer to him. To take the catch, the fan tumbled down the seats. However, in the end, he took a stunning one-handed catch.

Great night of entertainment again in #TheHundred



Only thing better than all of Liam Livingstone’s sixes have been the crowd catches at Headingley. Catch of the night here 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/6oTte47nxp — Tom Hyland (@TomHyland4) August 17, 2021

Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers

Before Livingstone wreaked carnage, Northern Superchargers' batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore smashed 71 runs off 44 balls and set a competitive target of 144 runs for the Birmingham Phoenix. However, Liam Livingstone's continuous on-slaught at the Headingley helped Birmingham Phoenix reach the target with 26 balls to spare. Apart from Livingstone, Finn Allen played a knock of 42 runs for the Pheonix.

Liam Livingstone wins the player of the match award

For his stellar performance in the semi-final with both bat and ball, Livingstone was awarded 'Hero of the Match'. Talking about his knock at the post-match presentation ceremony Livingstone said, "I have really enjoyed playing cricket with these boys (Birmingham Phoenix). We have got a young and fearless line-up and we've seen some great talent come through. You play cricket to make finals and we have done that.

"Whatever happens, we have proved a lot of people wrong in this comp. I have worked hard on being more consistent. Working hard to keep winning games for my team," added Livingstone.

Image Credits: Liam Livingstone-Insta/@TomHyland4