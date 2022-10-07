Fan Unveils MS Dhoni's Wax Statue At Mysore Museum; Meme Fest Ensues On Twitter

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is among the most well-known cricketers in the world, therefore it is not surprising that he is revered in his home country. In a recent development, an individual from Karnataka made a wax statue of Dhoni as an expression of his love and respect for the 2011 World Cup-winning captain. The statue of Dhoni was unveiled at the Chamundeshwari Wax Museum in Mysore.

The individual's effort, however, did not appear to impress netizens on social media, who compared Dhoni's face on the statue to that of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. A picture of the statue was shared on Twitter by a user name Mufaddal Vohra. "It's an imagination of Shoaib Malik as an Indian player," one user commented on the post.

MS Dhoni wax statue in Mysore. pic.twitter.com/KdsKcPLsaM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2022

Resembles Sohaib Mallik actually :) — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) October 7, 2022

Meanwhile Dhoni saab looking for that person who build this pic.twitter.com/fEyDiyWv4V — Divakar Sharma (@bOYBhaYankar) October 7, 2022

It looks more like teju bahiya than dhoni pic.twitter.com/rk6S1zJPZL — hangryHuman (@chotulalasabk) October 7, 2022

Dhoni will next be seen in action during the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he is expected to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for one last time. Dhoni has hinted at taking retirement from all forms of cricket after playing his last season of IPL in front of the Chennai crowd at the Chepauk Stadium. The BCCI has already confirmed that the IPL will return to its old home-and-away format from next year onwards.

Dhoni's IPL career

Dhoni is one of the most successful skippers in the history of IPL, having led the Chennai Super Kings to four titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021), only one behind five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI). And to top that, under Dhoni's leadership, the team has also won two Champions League T20 titles, level with MI. Dhoni has played 234 games in the IPL and has scored 4978 runs at an average of 39.40 and at a strike rate of 135.20.

Image: Twitter