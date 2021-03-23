FanCode ECS T10 Bologna BAP Vs BOL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Baracca Prato will face Bologna in the FanCode ECS T10 Bologna on Tuesday, March 23. The match will be played at the Oval Rastignano, Bologna at 6:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the BAP vs BOL live stream info, BAP vs BOL prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and where to catch the BAP vs BOL live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Bologna: BAP vs BOL live streaming info and preview

Baracca Prato have had a mixed start to the tournament with one win and one loss. They began their campaign with a nine-wicket win over Pianoro. However, they suffered a crushing 9-wicket loss to Kings XI on Day 1. They will look to win all of their today's matches and try to take the number one spot on the points table.

Bologna also made a winning start to their campaign by beating the Cricket Stars in the first match by nine runs. After a win in the first match, they then suffered an eight-wicket loss against Pianoro in their second match. This should be a great contest to watch between these two sides.

BAP vs BOL live streaming: weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 33% with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

BAP vs BOL live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip seems a bit more of a batting surface as bowlers have struggled to pick wickets. While the batsmen have scored runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard as per our BAP vs BOL prediction.

BAP vs BOL prediction: ECS T10 Bologna live and BAP vs BOL live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and the BAP vs BOL live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BAP vs BOL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our BAP vs BOL prediction, BOL should be winning the match.

Image: Fancode