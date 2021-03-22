FanCode ECS T10 Bologna BAP Vs KIN-XI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Baracca Prato will face Kings XI in the FanCode ECS T10 Bologna on Monday, March 22. The match will be played at the Oval Rastignano, Bologna at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the BAP vs KIN-XI live stream info, BAP vs KIN-XI prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Rome live in India and where to catch the BAP vs KIN-XI live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Bologna: BAP vs KIN-XI live streaming info and preview

Baracca Prato will be making their debut in this year's tournament and so they will be eager to leave an impression by playing some good cricket. The team will be led by Ghulam Dastgeer, who has been the top scorer for BAP in the last two seasons, by scoring three centuries in the Italian T20 tournament. He will be eager to show his magic with the bat and put opposition bowlers to test.

Kings XI did not have a great tournament last season and will be looking forward to do really well in this year's edition. Simranjit Singh and Muhammad Awais will have a key role to play with bat and ball respectively and so expect this match to be an exciting contest.

BAP vs KIN-XI live streaming: weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 50% with temperatures hovering around 4 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

BAP vs KIN-XI live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board as per our BAP vs KIN-XI prediction.

BAP vs KIN-XI prediction: ECS T10 Bologna live and BAP vs KIN-XI live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and the BAP vs KIN-XI live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BAP vs KIN-XI live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our BAP vs KIN-XI prediction, KIN-XI should be winning the match.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter