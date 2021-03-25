FanCode ECS T10 Bologna BOL Vs KIN-XI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bologna will face Kings XI in the FanCode ECS T10 Bologna on Thursday, March 25. The match will be played at the Oval Rastignano, Bologna at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the BOL vs KIN-XI live stream info, BOL vs KIN-XI prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Rome live in India and where to catch the BOL vs KIN-XI live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Bologna: BOL vs KIN-XI live streaming info and preview

Bologna's current campaign has been hit by an injuries with four different batsmen retiring hurt so far in the tournament. Currently, they are fourth on the points table with 2 wins and 2 losses from the four matches played so far. Coming into this match, their confidence will be a little low on the back of an 8-wicket loss to Royal Parma in their previous match. They will look to put the loss behind and will be be eager to win the match.

Meanwhile, Kings XI have made a strong start to the campaign and are still an unbeaten team in the tournament so far. They are currently occupying the second spot on the points table and have managed to win 3 matches on thje trot. They will be eyeing for their fourth in of the campaign by winning the upcoming match. Thy played their previous match versus Pianoro and went onto win it with 5 wickets to spare. This should be a cracker of a contest between these two teams.

BOL vs KIN-XI live streaming: weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 53% with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

BOL vs KIN-XI live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board as per our BOL vs KIN-XI prediction.

BOL vs KIN-XI prediction: ECS T10 Bologna live and BOL vs KIN-XI live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and the BOL vs KIN-XI live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BOL vs KIN-XI live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our BOL vs KIN-XI prediction, KIN-XI should be winning the match.

