FanCode ECS T10 Bologna BOL Vs PIA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bologna will face Pianoro in the FanCode ECS T10 Bologna on Monday, March 22. The match will be played at the Oval Rastignano, Bologna at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the BOL vs PIA live stream info, BOL vs PIA prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and where to catch the BOL vs PIA live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Bologna: BOL vs PIA live streaming info and preview

Bologna already have the experience of playing in the tournament which will come in hand in the competition this year. They won 3 of their 6 matches last season and will be looking to better the record this season. On the other hand, Pianoro are making their debut in the ECS tournament and will be looking to make an impression on Day 1 by winning matches. This should be a great contest to watch as both teams will go out for a win with all points at stake.

BOL vs PIA live streaming: weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 35% with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

BOL vs PIA prediction: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard as per our BAP vs KIN-XI prediction.

BOL vs PIA prediction: ECS T10 Bologna live and BOL vs PIA live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and the BOL vs PIA live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BOL vs PIA live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our BOL vs PIA prediction, BOL should be winning the match.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube