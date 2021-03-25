FanCode ECS T10 Bologna CRS Vs BAP Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Cricket Stars are set to face Baracca Prato in Match 14 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The CRS vs BAP match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Here is our CRS vs BAP Dream11 prediction, CRS vs BAP Dream11 team and CRS vs BAP playing 11. The CRS vs BAP live streaming will be available on FanCode.

FanCode ECS T10 Bologna: CRS vs BAP live streaming info and preview

Both th teams are currently at the bottom of the points table and this match will be crucial for them to move up the points table. The Cricket Stars team are really not having a great tournament as they are yet to win a match in the ongoing tournament. They have lost all their three matches in the tournament so far and will be desperate to register their first win.

Baracca Prato, are on the other hand, already have one win under their belt due to which they are a place above them on the points table. Currently, the team has 1 win and 3 losses so far in the competition and will look to register their second win by winning this match. This should be a cracker of a contest.

CRS vs BAP live streaming: weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 42% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

CRS vs BAP live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board as per our CRS vs BAP prediction.

CRS vs BAP prediction: FanCode ECS T10 Bologna live and CRS vs BAP live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and the CRS vs BAP live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CRS vs BAP live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our CRS vs BAP prediction, BAP should be winning the match.

Image: FanCode