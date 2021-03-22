FanCode ECS T10 Bologna CRS Vs BOL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Cricket Stars (CRS) will go up against Bologna (BOL) in the upcoming match of the FanCode ECS T10 Bologna on Monday, March 22 at 3:00 PM local time (7:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna, Italy. Here's a look at our CRS vs BOL Dream11 prediction, probable CRS vs BOL playing 11 and CRS vs BOL Dream11 team.

CRS vs BOL Dream11 prediction: CRS vs BOL Dream11 preview

Both teams will play their first game in the tournament on Monday, which is expected to be a cracker. Cricket Stars would enter the game with Sultan Hassan being their best batsman and Majid Muhammad leading the bowling attack. Bologna, on the other hand, will rely on Ankush Kumar, Jastinder Singh and Hashir Iftikhar who are currently in good form.

CRS vs BOL live streaming: CRS vs BOL prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams, our CRS vs BOL Dream11 prediction is that Cricket Stars will come out on top in this contest.

CRS vs BOL live streaming: How to watch CRS vs BOL live scores?

The ECS T10 Bologna League will not be televised live in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and the CRS vs BOL live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CRS vs BOL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Date: Monday, March 22, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM local time, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy

FanCode ECS T10 Bologna live in India: CRS vs BOL pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be around 8 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 7 km/h. The pitch at the Oval Rastignano is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

FanCode ECS T10 Bologna live in India: CRS vs BOL squads

CRS vs BOL live scores: Cricket Stars squad

Adnan Saleem, Amit Heera, Balpreet Singh Chander, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Majid Muhammad, Manjot Singh Gill, Nalain Haider, Narinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Rajinder Minhas, Prabhjeet Singh, Sultan Hassan, Suraj Prakash, Manpreet Singh

CRS vs BOL live scores: Bologna squad

Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Suresh Kolli, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Jastinder Singh, Abdullah Razzak, Hasham Mushtaq, Leghad Khan, Mario Bianco, Revanth Pannala, Vikas Kalyan

