FanCode ECS T10 Bologna CRS Vs PIA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Cricket Stars will take on Pianoro in the FanCode ECS T10 Bologna on Wednesday, March 24. The match will be played at the Oval Rastignano, Bologna at 4:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the CRS vs PIA live stream info, CRS vs PIA prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and where to catch the CRS vs PIA live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Bologna: CRS vs PIA live streaming info and preview

This will be the second match of the day for Cricket Stars who have played one match in the tournament so far. They will play their first match of the day versus Royal Parma. They will look to win this match to keep themselves up from the bottom place. Their previous match versus Bologna saw them ending up short of their target by 9 runs.

Pianoro, on the other hand, are currently fourth on the points table and will look to climb up the points table by winning this match. The team had a mixed start to their campaign on Day 2 where they played two matches, out of which they’ve won and lost one apiece. Their previous match was versus Baracca Prato where they were beaten by seven wickets. A cracking contest is on the cards.

CRS vs PIA live streaming: weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 41% with temperatures hovering around 14degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

CRS vs PIA live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip seems a bit more of a batting surface as bowlers have struggled to pick wickets. While the batsmen have scored runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard as per our CRS vs PIA prediction.

CRS vs PIA prediction: ECS T10 Bologna live and CRS vs PIA live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and the CRS vs PIA live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CRS vs PIA live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our CRS vs PIA prediction, PIA should be winning the match.

Image: Fancode