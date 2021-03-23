FanCode ECS T10 Bologna KIN-XI Vs PIA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Kings XI will face Pianoro in the FanCode ECS T10 Bologna on Tuesday, March 23. The match will be played at the Oval Rastignano, Bologna at 8:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the KIN-XI vs PIA live stream info, KIN-XI vs PIA prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and where to catch the KIN-XI vs PIA live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Bologna: KIN-XI vs PIA live streaming info and preview

Kings XI will play their first match of the day versus Royal Parma and look to start on winning note. This is the second match of the day for the team and it will also provide them with an opportunity to challenge for top spot by winning this match. On Day 1, Kings XI made a great start to the tournament by winning their only match. They defeated Baracca Prato by nine wickets in their previous match and will look to win both matches to end their day on a high.

Pianoro are currently on the top spot and will look to keep hold of it after the end of Day 2. Looking back at the Day 1 performance, they were beaten by Baracca Prato by 7 wickets, while in the second match they beat Bologna by 8 wickets. This should be a great contest to watch.

KIN-XI vs PIA live streaming: weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 30% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

KIN-XI vs PIA live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip seems a bit more of a batting surface as bowlers have struggled to pick wickets. While the batsmen have scored runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard as per our BAP vs BOL prediction.

KIN-XI vs PIA prediction: ECS T10 Bologna live and KIN-XI vs PIA live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and the KIN-XI vs PIA live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For KIN-XI vs PIA live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our KIN-XI vs PIA prediction, PIA should be winning the match.

