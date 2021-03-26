FanCode ECS T10 Bologna PIA Vs BAP Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Pianoro are all set to face Baracca Prato in Match 17 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021 on Friday, March 26, 2021. The match will be played at the Oval Rastignano, Bologna at 2:00 PM IST. Here is our PIA vs BAP live stream info, PIA vs BAP prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and where to catch the PIA vs BAP live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Bologna: PIA vs BAP live streaming info and preview

This match is really crucial for both teams as it will not only help them move up the points table but also keep them in contention for a place in the knockout stage. Both teams have the same number of win/ loss record but separated by the net run rate which could come into play as the knockout stage nears.

Pianoro and Baracca Prato have just two wins so far in the tournament and are third and fourth on the points table. Ghulam Dastgeer has been in fantastic form with the bat for Baracca Prato and is leading the list of highest run-getters in the tournament. This should be an exciting contest to watch.

PIA vs BAP live streaming: weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 58% with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

PIA vs BAP live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard as per our PIA vs BAP prediction.

PIA vs BAP prediction: FanCode ECS T10 Bologna live and PIA vs BAP live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and the PIA vs BAP live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PIA vs BAP live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our PIA vs BAP prediction, PIA should be winning the match.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter