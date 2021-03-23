FanCode ECS T10 Bologna ROP Vs BAP Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Royal Parma will take on Baracca Prato in the FanCode ECS T10 Bologna on Tuesday, March 23. The match will be played at the Oval Rastignano, Bologna at 2:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the ROP vs BAP live stream info, ROP vs BAP prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and where to catch the ROP vs BAP live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Bologna: ROP vs BAP live streaming info and preview

Royal Parma missed out on the title last season despite performing really well. They won all their six group matches before being beaten by Royal Roma in the summit clash. This time around, they will look to go all the way to the finals and also lift the trophy. Baracca Prato, on the other hand, had one win and one loss so far in the tournament. After being handed a crushing 9-wicket win in the first match by Kings XI, Baracca Prato bounced back to win their next match versus Pianoro. This should be a great match between these two teams with two points up for grabs.

ROP vs BAP live streaming: weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 45% with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ROP vs BAP live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip seems a bit more of a batting surface as bowlers have struggled to pick wickets. While the batsmen have scored runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board as per our ROP vs BAP prediction.

ROP vs BAP prediction: ECS T10 Bologna live and ROP vs BAP live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and the ROP vs BAP live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For ROP vs BAP live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our ROP vs BAP prediction, ROP should be winning the match.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube