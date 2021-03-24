FanCode ECS T10 Bologna ROP Vs BOL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Royal Parma will take on Bologna in the FanCode ECS T10 Bologna on Wednesday, March 24. The match will be played at the Oval Rastignano, Bologna at 8:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the ROP vs BOL live stream info, ROP vs BOL prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and where to catch the ROP vs BOL live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Bologna: ROP vs BOL live streaming info and preview

This is the battle between two very good teams and fans can expect the match to be a competitive one. Bologna have played some good cricket in the tournament so far due to which they won 2 out of their 3 matches so far. They are currently occupying the 2nd spot on the points table and will be eyeing the top spot by the end of the day.

Royal Parma will also be eyeing for the top spot and this match will decide if they manage to do that. This is the third match of the day and fatigue will also play an important role. They play their first match versus the Cricket Stars following which they face Pianoro in the second match of the day. After 1 win out of the 2 matches, Royal Parma are currently occupying 3rd spot on the points table.

ROP vs BOL live streaming: weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 32% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ROP vs BOL live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip seems a bit more of a batting surface as bowlers have struggled to pick wickets. While the batsmen have scored runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board as per our ROP vs BOL prediction.

ROP vs BOL prediction: ECS T10 Bologna live and ROP vs BOL live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and the ROP vs BOL live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For ROP vs BOL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our ROP vs BOL prediction, BOL should be winning the match.

Image: FanCode