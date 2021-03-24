FanCode ECS T10 Bologna ROP Vs CRS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Royal Parma will take on Cricket Stars in the FanCode ECS T10 Bologna on Wednesday, March 24. The ROP vs CRS live streaming will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the ROP vs CRS live stream info, ROP vs CRS prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and where to catch the ROP vs CRS live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Bologna: ROP vs CRS live streaming info and preview

Royal Parma are currently third on the points table with a superior net run rate than the Cricket Stars and they would be looking to go to the top of the points table by the end of Day 3 by winning their matches. They lost their last match against Kings XI by eight wickets and will look to bounce back with a win. Meanwhile, Cricket Stars have played just one match which they lost to Bologna by 9 wickets. They will be looking to put the loss behind and try to win their first match in the tournament and climb up the ladder on the points table. This should be a good contest to watch.

ROP vs CRS live streaming: weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 48% with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ROP vs CRS live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip seems a bit more of a batting surface as bowlers have struggled to pick wickets. While the batsmen have scored runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board as per our ROP vs CRS prediction.

ROP vs CRS prediction: ECS T10 Bologna live and ROP vs CRS live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and the ROP vs CRS live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For ROP vs CRS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our ROP vs CRS prediction, ROP should be winning the match.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube