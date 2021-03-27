FanCode ECS T10 Bologna ROP Vs PIA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Pianoro are all set to face Royal in Match 21 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The match will be played at the Oval Rastignano, Bologna at 1:00 PM IST. Here is our ROP vs PIA live stream info, ROP vs PIA prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and where to catch the ROP vs PIA live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Bologna: ROP vs PIA live streaming info and preview

Both teams will be well aware of what's at stake in this final league stage match. The final standings on the points table will be decided through the winner of this match. Currently, Royal Parma are second on the points table with 8 points and will look to keep hold of that spot by winning this contest. On the other hand, Pianoro are four points behind their opponent and are third on the points table. A win by a huge margin will not only improve their net run rate but also help them secure the second spot A cracking contest is on cards.

ROP vs PIA live streaming: weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 65% with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ROP vs PIA live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard as per our ROP vs PIA prediction.

ROP vs PIA prediction: FanCode ECS T10 Bologna live and ROP vs PIA live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Bologna live in India and the ROP vs PIA live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For ROP vs PIA live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our ROP vs PIA prediction, PIA should be winning the match.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter