FanCode ECS T10 Milan ALB Vs BCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Albano are all set to face Bergamo Cricket Club in Match15 of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground at 5:00 PM IST. Here is our ALB vs BCC live streaming, ALB vs BCC prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Milan live in India and where to catch the ALB vs BCC live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Milan: ALB vs BCC live streaming info and preview

Albano advanced to the next stage of the tournament by topping the Group B points table after winning all three matches in the tournament. They will look to carry on the winning momentum in the upcoming clash versus Bergamo Cricket Club and look to make it four wins out of four. On the other hand, Bergamo Cricket Club won just two out of the three matches and finished second on the points table in Group A. They too will be eager to win the contest and so expect an exciting battle between these two teams.

ALB vs BCC live streaming: Weather report

The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 24% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

ALB vs BCC live streaming: ALB vs BCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

ALB vs BCC prediction: ECS T10 Milan live and ALB vs BCC live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Milan live in India and the ALB vs BCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For ALB vs BCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our ALB vs BCC prediction, ALB are favourites to win the match.

