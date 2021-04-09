FanCode ECS T10 Milan ALB Vs BU Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Albano are all set to face Bergamo United in Match18 of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan on Friday, April 9, 2021. The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground at 3:00 PM IST. Here is our ALB vs BU live streaming, ALB vs BU prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Milan live in India and where to catch the ALB vs BU live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Milan: ALB vs BU live streaming info and preview

Despite playing some impressive cricket in the first round, Albano did not make a great start in the second round as they lost their match on Thursday. They faced Bergamo Cricket Club and lost the match 34 runs. The loss has kept them at the bottom of the points table and playing against in form Bergamo United in the upcoming match makes things difficult for them in terms of scoring their first win.

FanCode ECS Italy, Milan. 1000 matches this year. WELCOME TO #ECS21 @FanCode @Dream11 @FedCricket pic.twitter.com/jmxpTks2Ho — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) April 9, 2021

Bergamo United on the other hand won both their second-round matches and are currently sitting at top of the points table. They first beat Bogliasco by 33 runs, following which they defeated Fresh Tropical by 7 wickets in the next match. Going by the current form they will be eyeing their third win in a row in the competition.

ALB vs BU live streaming: Weather report

The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 24% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

ALB vs BU live streaming: ALB vs BU pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

ALB vs BU prediction: ECS T10 Milan live and ALB vs BU live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Milan live in India and the ALB vs BU live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For ALB vs BU live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our ALB vs BU prediction, BU are favourites to win the match.

