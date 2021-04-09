FanCode ECS T10 Milan BCC Vs BOG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Bergamo CC are all set to face Bogliasco in Match19 of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan on Friday, April 9, 2021. The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground at 5:00 PM IST. Here is our BCC vs BOG live streaming, BCC vs BOG prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Milan live in India and where to catch the BCC vs BOG live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Milan: BCC vs BOG live streaming info and preview

Bergamo CC started their second-round with one win and one loss and will be eyeing for their second win in the second round. They first lost to Fresh Tropical by 8 wickets, however, the team bounced back to beat Albano by 34 runs in the next encounter to end the day on a high The team will be looking to carry on the winning momentum versus Bogliasco.

This is the second match of the day for Bogliasco who face Fresh Tropical in the opening fixture. They lost their first match in the competition to Bergamo United by 33 runs and so both fixtures present them with an opportunity to climb the points table by the end of the day. This should be a cracking contest to watch between these two teams.

BCC vs BOG live streaming: Weather report

There will be an intermittent cloud cover with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 39% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

BCC vs BOG live streaming: BCC vs BOG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

BCC vs BOG prediction: ECS T10 Milan live and BCC vs BOG live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Milan live in India and the BCC vs BOG live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BCC vs BOG live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our BCC vs BOG prediction, BCC are favourites to win the match.

