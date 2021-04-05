FanCode ECS T10 Milan BOG Vs BCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Bogliasco (BOG) and Bergamo Cricket Club (BCC) will collide in the fourth match of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan. The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan, Italy. The BOG vs BCC live streaming is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 5 at 3:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST). Here is our BOG vs BCC prediction, information on how to watch BOG vs BCC live in India and where to catch BOG vs BCC live scores.

BOG vs BCC prediction: BOG vs BCC preview

The fourth match between Bogliasco and Bergamo Cricket Club is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. BOG will enter Milan Cricket Ground with Sandesh Hansaja Disandul as their top batsman and Ralph Fernando leading the bowling attack. Bergamo Cricket Club, on the other hand, will depend on Sonu Lal, Chetan Kumar and Jaspal Singh to come out on top.

BOG vs BCC live streaming: BOG vs BCC prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams and seeing the BOG vs BCC squads, our BOG vs BCC prediction is that Bogliasco will come out on top in this contest.

BOG vs BCC live streaming: How to watch BOG vs BCC live scores?

The BOG vs BCC match will not be televised on any Indian TV channels. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Milan live in India and the BOG vs BCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BOG vs BCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Date: Monday, April 5, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM local time, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, Italy

FanCode ECS T10 Milan live in India: BOG vs BCC pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter, but it will be a little cloudy. The temperature of the city is expected to be around 8 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 16 km/h. The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

FanCode ECS T10 Milan live in India: BOG vs BCC squads

BOG vs BCC live scores: Bogliasco squad

Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando, Rishan Kavinda, Rusith Gayan, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Niranga Malameege, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga pethum, Upul Nandana, Duminda, Dunishka Polpitiya, Amila Viraj, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Dumindu Nissanka

BOG vs BCC live scores: Bergamo Cricket Club squad

Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sonu Lal, Hardeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh, Sarvan Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Vishavjit Singh

