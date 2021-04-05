FanCode ECS T10 Milan BOG Vs PU Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Bogliasco (BOG) and Pioltello United (PU) will collide in the second match of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan. The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan, Italy. The BOG vs PU live streaming is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 5 at 11:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST). Here is our BOG vs PU prediction, information on how to watch BOG vs PU live in India and where to catch BOG vs PU live scores.

Both the teams will play their first match in the tournament on Monday, which is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. Bogliasco will enter the stadium with Sandesh Hansaja Disandul being their top batsman and Ralph Fernando leading their bowling attack. Pioltello United, on the other hand, will depend on Zain Amjad, Ahmad Khan and Abdullah Khan to come out on top.

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams and seeing the BOG vs PU squads, our BOG vs PU prediction is that Pioltello United will come out on top in this contest.

The BOG vs PU match will not be televised on any Indian TV channels. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Milan live in India and the BOG vs PU live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BOG vs PU live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Date: Monday, April 5, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM local time, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, Italy

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter, but it will be a little cloudy. The temperature of the city is expected to be around 8 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 16 km/h. The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando, Rishan Kavinda, Rusith Gayan, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Niranga Malameege, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga pethum, Upul Nandana, Duminda, Dunishka Polpitiya, Amila Viraj, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Dumindu Nissanka

Haseeb Ansari, Hunain Ansari, Zain Amjad, Ali Amjad, Anees Aslam, Farhan Bhatti, Ahmad Khan, Imran Haider, Vissal Hussain, Abbas Khan, Kamran Khan, Abdullah Khan, Umer Khayam, Farooq Mohammad, Raza Noor, Majid Safi, Tayab Sohail, Husnain Kabeer, Sami Ullah

