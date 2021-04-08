FanCode ECS T10 Milan BU Vs FT Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bergamo United are all set to face Fresh Tropical in the upcoming match of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground at 7:00 PM IST. Here is our BU vs FT live streaming, BU vs FT prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Milan live in India and where to catch the BU vs FT live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Milan: BU vs FT live streaming info and preview

This is the second match of the day for Bergamo United who open their campaign versus Bogliasco in the first match of the day. They will be eager to win both matches and look to end the day on a high. Meanwhile, Fresh Topical had a decent outing in the league stage as they finished second in Group B after recording two wins and one loss.

They registered to win in their previous match versus Bergamo Cricket Club in the first match of the day and will look to end the day on a high by winning this match. Speaking about the tournament, nine leading Italian sides, Albano, Bergamo, Bergamo United, Bogliasco, Fresh Tropical, Milan, Milan Kingsgrove, Milan United, Pioltello United will feature over six days in 24 T10 matches.

BU vs FT live streaming: Weather report

The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 22% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

BU vs FT live streaming: BU vs FT pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

BU vs FT prediction: ECS T10 Milan live and BU vs FT live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Milan live in India and the BU vs FT live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BU vs FT live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our BU vs FT prediction, FT are favourites to win the match.

Image Source: FanCode