FanCode ECS T10 Milan MU Vs MCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Milan United are all set to face Milan Cricket Club in Match 9 of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is our MU vs MCC live streaming, MU vs MCC prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Milan live in India and where to catch the MU vs MCC live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Milan: MU vs MCC live streaming info and preview

Milan United lock horns with Milan CC in a local derby and will eye for their first win. Both teams suffered defeats in their opening fixtures and will look to put their best team on the field to register the first win. Milan United lost their first encounter of the campaign against Fresh Tropical by 25 runs, while Milan Cricket Club was defeated by 55 runs by Albano in the opening fixture. This should be a good contest to watch.

MU vs MCC live streaming: Weather report

The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 24% with temperatures hovering around 8 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

MU vs MCC live streaming: MU vs MCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

MU vs MCC prediction: ECS T10 Milan live and MU vs MCC live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Milan live in India and the MU vs MCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MU vs MCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our MU vs MCC prediction, MU are favourites to win the match.

Image Source: FanCode