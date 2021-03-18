FanCode ECS T10 Rome ASL Vs RCC Live Stream Info, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Asian Latina Cricket Club will take on the Roma Cricket Club in the 15th match of the FanCode ECS T10 Rome, 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time) from the Roma Cricket Ground, Rome on March 18, 2021. Here are the ASL vs RCC live streaming details, how to watch ASL vs RCC live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

FanCode ECS T10 Rome: ASL vs RCC preview

An exciting day of play is in store for fans at the ECS T10 Rome, as the top two sides in the tournament - Asian Latina and Roma Cricket Club take each other on on Thursday. Asian Latina have been entirely dominant in the season so far and will come into this game having won all five matches they have played. With these results, they are now in first place on the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +3.201. Meanwhile, Roma CC are not far behind them, coming in second with four wins and one loss.

Roma CC started out their ECS T10 Rome campaign with a close loss against Asian Latina in a match that was decided via the 'Golden Ball' rule. Since then, Roma CC have won their next four games on the trot and will look to further their winning streak - and avenge their loss in the first game - with a win on Thursday. This will be the second match of the day for Roma, who will go up against Kent Lanka CC in an earlier fixture. According to our ASL vs RCC prediction, Roma Cricket Club will win the match.

FanCode ECS T10 Rome live in India: ASL vs RCC live streaming details

The Asian Latina vs Roma Cricket Club match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the ASL vs RCC live steam can do so via the FanCode app and website. The ASL vs RCC live scores will be available on the European Cricket Network’s website and social media handles as well as on FanCode.

FanCode ECS T10 Rome: ASL vs RCC pitch report and weather forecast

While the last few matches at this venue have been low scoring ones that failed to go beyond the double-digit mark, the quality of the two teams for this game promises a more well-fought game. A good score should be around the 130-run mark, though the pitch's bowling friendly conditions (an average of 8 wickets per match) will make it challenging for batsmen to pile on the runs. Accuweather predicts a cold, cloudy day in Rome. Some rain is expected at around 4 PM local time but it should not affect this match.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter