FanCode ECS T10 Rome KEL Vs ASL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Kent Lanka will face Asian Latina in the FanCode ECS T10 Rome on Friday, March 19. The match will be played at the Roma Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the KEL vs ASL live stream info, KEL vs ASL prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Rome live in India and where to catch the KEL vs ASL live scores.

Kent Lanka had a tournament to forget as they have so far failed to find footing in the ongoing ECS tournament. Kent Lanka are rooted to the bottom of the points table and are also still winless in the tournament with their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage having gone up in smoke.

Asian Latina, on the other hand, have registered four wins in their last five matches and are second on the points table with 10 points. They will look to continue to play good cricket and would look to do the double over their opponents, having beaten them on Thursday.

KEL vs ASL live streaming: weather report

Conditions will be cloudy with the humidity forecast being at 78% with temperatures hovering around 6 degrees Celsius. There are chances of rain as the match progresses as per Accuweather. With chances of rain likely, players will hope to get a chance to play full quota of overs

KEL vs ASL live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. With rain expected during the match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets

KEL vs ASL prediction: KEL vs ASL live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Rome live in India and the KEL vs ASL live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For KEL vs ASL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our KEL vs ASL prediction, ASL should be winning the match.

