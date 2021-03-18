FanCode ECS T10 Rome KEL Vs ROR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Royal Roma Cricket Club are scheduled to face Kent Lanka Cricket Club in the upcoming match of the ongoing FanCode ECS T10 Rome on Thursday, March 18. The match will be played at the Roma Cricket Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the KEL vs ROR live streaming info, KEL vs ROR prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Rome live in India and where to catch the KEL vs ROR live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Rome: KEL vs ROR live streaming info and preview

The Royal Roma Cricket Club have played six matches in the competition so far, and they are yet to win a single contest. They will be keen to end their winless run as they look to stay relevant in the T10 competition. They are the wooden spooners of the competition and a thumping victory against Kent Lanka Cricket Club will do wonders for their confidence. Kent Lanka Cricket Club have made just two appearances in the league so far and they are also yet to earn their maiden win. The contest promises to be an enthralling one as both sides look to score their first win of the season.

KEL vs ROR live streaming: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the match. However, fortunately for the two participating teams, rain is likely to stay away from the contest. The temperatures are likely to hover around 7 degrees Celsius during the game.

KEL vs ROR live streaming: Pitch report

AstroTurf wickets are used for the European Cricket Series matches. The strip promises to be a balanced one that will offer an even bounce throughout the contest. Faster bowlers will look to make the most of the cloudy weather on the surface, and spinners will not get much assistance on the wicket. A high-scoring thriller is on the cards, and the captain winning the toss could look to bat first.

ECS T10 Rome live: KEL vs ROR live streaming info

There is no official live telecast for the ECS T10 Rome matches in India. However, fans can catch the KEL vs ROR live streaming on the FanCode app. For KEL vs ROR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our KEL vs ROR prediction, KEL should be winning the match.

ECS T10 Rome live: KEL vs ROR full squads

KEL: Danushka Tikiriyadura, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Muthumala Sudarshana, Dilan Fernando, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil John Even Renath, Manorath Lasidu, Arachige Shanka, Thushan Peiris, Mithun Buwaneka, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Muthumala Dinesh, Disawage Manoj, Randunu Chasitha, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Ramapulle Ramesh, Arachchige Ruchira, Mishen Alessio, Thimira Perera, Amila Sanjeewa.

ROR: Nur Mohammod, Reddy Vajrala, Sohail Mahamood, Hassan Mubashar, Dharamvir Kumar, Mubarak Hossain, Usman Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh-1, Kulwinder Ram, Muhammad Bilal-1, Hardeep Singh-1, Muneeb Niazi, Anil Kumar-11, Surajpal Singh, Shoiab Awan, Usama Butt, Umar Shahzad-1, Milap Singh, Bejawada Phanindra, Akhil Govada, Fakhrul Islam, Bhupinder Dev, Harkirat Singh, Arif Muhammad, Shahid Gulzar, Mohammad Munir.

Image source: European Cricket YouTube