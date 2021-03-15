FanCode ECS T10 Rome RBMS Vs RCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Rome Bangla Morning Sun will face Roma Cricket Club in the FanCode ECS T10 Rome on Monday, March 15. The match will be played at the Roma Cricket Ground at 7:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the RBMS vs RCC live streaming info, RBMS vs RCC prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Rome live in India and where to catch the RBMS vs RCC live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Rome live: RBMS vs RCC live streaming info and preview

This is the final match of the day and also the second match of the day for both these teams. A win is what will be in the minds of both sides and so they will look to go all out for that. The tournament in Rome will be played for six days following which the tournament will be played in Bologna, Venice, Milan and Brescia over the next four weeks. The team taking part in the tournament are Asian Latina, Kent Lanka, Roma, Rome Bangla and Royal Roma who will feature in 24 T10 matches.

RBMS vs RCC live streaming: Weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 29% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

RBMS vs RCC live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

RBMS vs RCC prediction: RBMS vs RCC live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Rome live in India and the RBMS vs RCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For RBMS vs RCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our RBMS vs RCC prediction, RCC should be winning the match.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube