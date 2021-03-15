FanCode ECS T10 Rome RBMS Vs ROR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Rome Bangla Morning Sun will face Royal Roma in the FanCode ECS T10 Rome on Monday, March 15. The match will be played at the Roma Cricket Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the RBMS vs ROR live stream info, RBMS vs ROR prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Rome live in India and where to catch the RBMS vs ROR live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Rome: RBMS vs ROR live streaming info and preview

This is the first match of this year's ECS tournament and both teams will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign. Both Rome Bangla Morning Sun and Royal Roma will be making their debut in the tournament. The tournament in Rome will be played for six days following which the tournament will be played in Bologna, Venice, Milan and Brescia over the next four weeks. The tournament will feature five top Italian sides Asian Latina, Kent Lanka, Roma, Rome Bangla and Royal Roma who will feature in 24 T10 matches.

RBMS vs ROR live streaming: Weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 76% with temperatures hovering around 5 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

RBMS vs ROR live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

RBMS vs ROR prediction: RBMS vs ROR live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Rome live in India and the RBMS vs ROR live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For RBMS vs ROR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our RBMS vs ROR prediction, ROR should be winning the match.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube