FanCode ECS T10 Rome RCC Vs RBMS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Rome Bangla Morning Sun will face Roma CC in the FanCode ECS T10 Rome on Tuesday, March 16. The match will be played at the Roma Cricket Ground at 3:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the RCC vs RBMS live stream info, RCC vs RBMS prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Rome live in India and where to catch the RCC vs RBMS live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Rome: RCC vs RBMS live streaming info and preview

Roma CC and Rome Bangla Morning Sun faced each other on Day 1 and it was RCC who emerged victorious by 2 wickets. After the win in the first match, their second match versus Asian Latina ended in a loss but not before the match was decided via Golden Ball rule after the match was tied.

This is the second match of the day for Rome Bangla Morning Sun who have one win and one loss from the two matches played so far. After losing their first match to Roma CC they bounced back strongly, to defeat Royal Roma by 53 runs in their second match. They will be out to take revenge and even the scores when they take on Roma CC.

RCC vs RBMS live streaming: weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 50% with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

RCC vs RBMS live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

RCC vs RBMS prediction: RCC vs RBMS live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Rome live in India and the RBMS vs ROR live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For RCC vs RBMS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our RCC vs RBMS prediction, ROR should be winning the match.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube