FanCode ECS T10 Rome ROR Vs RCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Royal Roma will face Roma CC in the FanCode ECS T10 Rome on Tuesday, March 16. The match will be played at the Roma Cricket Ground at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the ROR vs RCC live stream info, ROR vs RCC prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Rome live in India and where to catch the ROR vs RCC live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Rome: ROR vs RCC preview

Royal Roma will be looking to get their season back on track after losing two matches on the opening day by a huge margin. They played their first match against Rome Bangla Morning Sun, which they lost by 53 runs after failing to chase down a target of 159 runs. In the second match against the Asian Latina, they put up a poor performance and put on 90 runs on board. They lost the match by 9 wickets.

Roma CC, also lost their opening match against Asian Latina, after the match ended in a tie. The result was decided but lost on Golden Ball. In the second match against Rome Bangla Morning Sun, they chased down the target of 124 in a last-ball thriller. This should be a great contest to watch.

Weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match with the humidity forecast being at 60% with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

ROR vs RCC live scores and streaming

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Rome live in India and the ROR vs RCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For ROR vs RCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our ROR vs RCC prediction, ROR should be winning the match.

