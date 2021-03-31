FanCode ECS T10 Venice LON Vs RCP Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Royal Cricket Padova are all set to face Lonigo in Match 11 of the FanCode ECS T10 Venice 2021 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The match will be played at the Venezia Cricket Ground at 5:00 PM IST. Here is our LON vs RCP live streaming, LON vs RCP prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Venice live in India and where to catch the LON vs RCP live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Venice: LON vs RCP live streaming info and preview

For Lonigo today's day will be all about making an impression and start their campaign by winning all their matches today. They will be looking to get used to the condition in order to perform really well in the tournament. On the other hand, Royal Cricket Padova, lost to Trentino Aquila by seven runs in their first match, but they bounced back to beat the same opponent in a last-ball thriller. Their second day wasn't great as they were handed crushing defeat by Padova and Venezia respectively. This should be a good contest to watch.

LON vs RCP live streaming: Weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match despite the intermittent cloud cover. The humidity forecast being at 56% with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

LON vs RCP live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard as per our LON vs RCP prediction.

LON vs RCP prediction: FanCode ECS T10 Venice live and LON vs RCP live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Venice live in India and the LON vs RCP live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For LON vs RCP live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our LON vs RCP prediction, RCP should be winning the match.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube