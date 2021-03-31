FanCode ECS T10 Venice PAD Vs LON Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Padova are all set to face Lonigo in Match 11 of the FanCode ECS T10 Venice 2021 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The match will be played at the Venezia Cricket Ground at 7:00 PM IST. Here is our PAD vs LON live streaming, PAD vs LON prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Venice live in India and where to catch the PAD vs LON live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Venice: PAD vs LON live streaming info and preview

Padova will be looking to improve their record on Day 3 of the tournament by winning this match. The team has so far won 1 match and lost 3 matches from four matches played so far in the tournament. Padova had one win and one loss on Day 2 as they first crushed Roya by 44 runs, however, in their very next match they suffered defeat at the hands of Trentino Aquila by 9 runs. For Lonigo this will be their second match of the campaign as well as the day. They play their first match versus Royal Cricket Padova and will be hoping to win both the matches and finish the day on a high.

PAD vs LON live streaming: Weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match despite the intermittent cloud cover. The humidity forecast being at 57% with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

PAD vs LON live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard as per our PAD vs LON prediction.

PAD vs LON prediction: FanCode ECS T10 Venice live and PAD vs LON live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Venice live in India and the PAD vs LON live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PAD vs LON live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our PAD vs LON prediction, PAD should be winning the match.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube