FanCode ECS T10 Venice RCP Vs PAD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Royal Cricket Padova are all set to face Padova in Match 5 of the FanCode ECS T10 Venice 2021 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The match will be played at the Venezia Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is our RCP vs PAD live streaming, RCP vs PAD prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Venice live in India and where to catch the RCP vs PAD live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Venice: RCP vs PAD live streaming info and preview

Royal Cricket Padova will be hoping to put up a better performance on the second day of the FanCode ECS T10 tournament after having a mixed start to their campaign on Day 1. So far, they have played two matches in which they have one win and one loss so far in the tournament. They are currently third on the points table will be looking to beat Padova to register their second win. Coming to their performance on Day 1, Trentino Aquilo defeated Royal Cricket Padova by 7 runs in match one of the competition, before they bounced back to beat the same opponent by 7 wickets in the second fixture.

Padova, on the other hand, lost both their Day 1 fixtures to Venezia. They lost the first match by 10 wickets, while in the second match, they were beaten by 8 wickets. Padova will be looking to put an end to the winless start to the campaign by beating Royal Criket Padova. Speaking about the tournament, five teams namely - Royal Padova, Lonigo, Padova, Trentino Aquila and Venezia will feature over six days in 24 T10 matches.

RCP vs PAD live streaming: Weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match despite the intermittent cloud cover. The humidity forecast being at 83% with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

RCP vs PAD live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard as per our RCP vs PAD prediction.

RCP vs PAD prediction: FanCode ECS T10 Venice live and RCP vs PAD live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Venice live in India and the RCP vs PAD live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For RCP vs PAD live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our RCP vs PAD prediction, RCP should be winning the match.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter