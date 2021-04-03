FanCode ECS T10 Venice Semi-final TRA Vs RCP Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Match 22 of the FanCode ECS T10 Venice will have Trentino Aquila taking on Royal Cricket Padova on Saturday. The second semi-final is all set to be played on Saturday, April 3 at the Venezia Cricket Ground with the kickoff scheduled for 3:00 pm according to IST. Let's have a look at TRA vs RCP live streaming alongside the pitch report, weather report, and other details of this match.

Trentino Aquila and Royal Cricket Padova both walk into the match following a similar form as they have lost two matches before clinching three back-to-back wins. The semi-final will be the perfect contest between the bat and the ball as both teams have proficiency in different aspects of the game. While Royal Cricket Padova have been prominent with the bat, scoring 288 runs in the last two games, Trentino Aquila have let the ball do the talking by claiming 17 wickets in recent outings.

TRA vs RCP live streaming: Weather report

According to Accuweather, the temperatures at the Venezia Cricket Ground are expected to be hovering around 19 degrees Celsius during the time of the match. With the climates expected to be partly sunny and the wind gusts flowing at the speed of 19 km/hr, fast bowlers will relish the opportunity to bowl. There are fewer to no chances of rain during the game as fans are likely to see play out a full match citing the weather conditions.

TRA vs RCP live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip for the second semi-final is expected to provide some assistance to the pacers and the spinners. The pitch has been a batting-friendly surface which will boost the confidence of the batters as they aim to score as many runs as possible. We expect the toss-winning captain to bat first given how the teams will aim to pile up runs on board and look for quick wickets to put early pressure on their opposition in the second innings.

TRA vs RCP prediction: FanCode ECS T10 Venice live and TRA vs RCP live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Venice live in India and the TRA vs RCP live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For TRA vs RCP live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

TRA vs RCP Match Prediction

As per our TRA vs RCP match prediction, we predict a narrow win for Royal Cricket Padova at the end of this match.