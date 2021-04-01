FanCode ECS T10 Venice TRA Vs PAD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Trentino Aquila are all set to face Padova in Match 15 of the FanCode ECS T10 Venice 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The match will be played at the Venezia Cricket Ground at 5:00 PM IST. Here is our TRA vs PAD live streaming, TRA vs PAD prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Venice live in India and where to catch the TRA vs PAD live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Venice: TRA vs PAD live streaming info and preview

Trentino Aquila has a chance to retain their second spot if they go onto win the match versus Padova. The team are currently placed second on the points table and have two wins and three losses from the five matches in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Padova are sitting at the bottom of the table with 2 points and have just one win from the 5 matches. They will be desperate to win the match and stray alive in the race to the finals.

TRA vs PAD live streaming: Weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match despite the intermittent cloud cover. The humidity forecast being at 61% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

TRA vs PAD live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard as per our TRA vs PAD prediction.

TRA vs PAD prediction: FanCode ECS T10 Venice live and TRA vs PAD live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Venice live in India and the TRA vs PAD live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For TRA vs PAD live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our TRA vs PAD prediction, TRA should be winning the match.

Image: FanCode