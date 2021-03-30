FanCode ECS T10 Venice TRA Vs VEN Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Trentino Aquila are all set to face Venezia in Match 8 of the FanCode ECS T10 Venice 2021 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The match will be played at the Venezia Cricket Ground at 7:00 PM IST. Here is our TRA vs VEN live streaming, TRA vs VEN prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Venice live in India and where to catch the TRA vs VEN live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Venice: TRA vs VEN live streaming info and preview

Both teams will be playing their second match of the day and will look to end the day on a high by winning this match. Trentino Aquila did not have a great start to the tournament as they won and lost one match each in the tournament so far. On Day 1, they defeated Royal Cricket Padova by 7 runs in match one of the competition, but Royal Cricket Padova bounced back to beat the same opponent by 7 wickets in the second fixture between these two teams. Venezia are currently unbeaten in the tournament so far after winning both their opening day fixture versus Padova and will be looking to keep intact their unbeaten start to the tournament. This should be a good contest to watch out for.

TRA vs VEN live streaming: Weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match despite the condition being partly sunny. The humidity forecast is expected to be at 58% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

TRA vs VEN live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard as per our TRA vs VEN prediction.

TRA vs VEN prediction: FanCode ECS T10 Venice live and TRA vs VEN live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Venice live in India and the TRA vs VEN live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For TRA vs VEN live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our TRA vs VEN prediction, VEN should be winning the match.

Image: FanCode