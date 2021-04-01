FanCode ECS T10 Venice VEN Vs LON Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Venezia is all set to face Lonigo in Match 11 of the FanCode ECS T10 Venice 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The match will be played at the Venezia Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is our VEN vs LON live streaming, VEN vs LON prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Venice live in India and where to catch the VEN vs LON live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Venice: VEN vs LON live streaming info and preview

Looking at the current form, Venezia will certainly start as favourites versus newcomers Lonigo as they are currently unbeaten in all their six matches played in the tournament so far. They come into this match on the back of two impressive wins on Wednesday. Venezia defeated Trentino Aquila by seven wickets following which they defeated Royal Cricket Padova by 18 runs. They will look to carry on their winning momentum when they face newcomers Lonigo.

Lonigo, on the other hand, have one win and one loss after playing only two matches so far. They opened their ECS campaign with a victory over Padova before losing to Royal Cricket Padova in their next match. They will certainly start as underdogs in this match and will look to put up a strong performance versus table-toppers Venezia.

VEN vs LON live streaming: Weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match despite the intermittent cloud cover. The humidity forecast being at 91% with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

VEN vs LON live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard as per our VEN vs LON prediction.

VEN vs LON prediction: FanCode ECS T10 Venice live and VEN vs LON live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Venice live in India and the VEN vs LON live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. ForVEN vs LON live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. As per our VEN vs LON prediction, VEN should be winning the match.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube