FanCode ECS T10 Vienna PCK Vs PSM Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Prague CC Kings and Prague Spartans Mobilizers will contest in Match 4 of the FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 which will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 3. Here are our PCK vs PSM live streaming details, PCK vs PSM pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India, PCK vs PSM pitch report and where to catch the PCK vs PSM live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live game

This should be a good contest to watch as one among both these teams are likely to end up in the top two by winning the match and also with other results going in their favour. This is the second match of the day for Prague CC Kings who began their campaign versus Bohemian following which they will take on Prague Spartans Mobilizers. Prague CC Kings are winners of T20 league Division 1, three years in succession from 2018-2020 and will be one of the favourites to reach the knockout stage of the tournament.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers, on the other hand, face Vinohrady in their first match and with some T10 cricket experience will look to begin the tournament with a bang by winning both matches. The tournament will feature 10 top teams who are split into two groups. It will feature in 48 T10 matches to be played for 12 days. In Group A, Vinohrady CC and Bohemian will feature alongside Brno Raiders, Prague CC Kings and Prague Spartans Mobilizers. In Group B, teams like Prague Barbarians Vandals, Brno Rangers, Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague CC Rooks will take on each other.

PCK vs PSM pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

PCK vs PSM live streaming and PCK vs PSM live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the PCK vs PSM live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The PCK vs PSM live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For PCK vs PSM live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / YouTube