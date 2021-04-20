FanCode Portugal T10 2021 IR Vs GOR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Indian Royals will face Gorkha11 in the upcoming match of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021 on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST). Here is our IR vs GOR live streaming, IR vs GOR pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Portugal live in India and where to catch the IR vs GOR live scores.

FanCode Portugal T10: IR vs GOR live streaming info and preview

Indian Royals have done really well for themselves having started their campaign on the wrong foot. They lost both their opening round of matches to Oeiras, but putting the loss behind the team bounced back and went onto beat Oporto Cricket Club by 13 runs and 39 runs respectively. Their next two matches versus Miranda Dragons saw them make it four wins as they won the doubleheader by 57 runs and 5 wickets respectively. Currently, the Royals are fourth on the points table and a win in this match will see them climb the points table.

Gorkha 11 are having a fabulous tournament so far and are currently sitting at top of the points table. After 8 matches, they have 7 wins and 1 loss. Their last two wins came versus the Miranda Dragons by 9 wickets and 42 runs respectively and the team will look to continue their fantastic form by doing a double over the Indian Royals.

IR vs GOR pitch report

Speaking about the IR vs GOR pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

There will be intermittent cloud cover with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 62% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of rain not coming down during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

IR vs GOR live streaming: Portugal T10 live and IR vs GOR live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Portugal T10 live in India and the IR vs GOR live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The IR vs GOR live streaming can also be watched on the official European Cricket website or YouTube page by fans outside India. For IR vs GOR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode