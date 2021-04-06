FanCode Portugal T10 CK Vs GOR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Coimbra Knights are all set to face Gorkha 11 in Match 1 of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 10:00 PM IST. Here is our CK vs GOR live streaming, CK vs GOR prediction, how to watch Portugal T10 live in India and where to catch the CK vs GOR live scores.

FanCode Portugal T10: CK vs GOR live streaming info and preview

This is the first match of the tournament and so both teams will be eager to make an impression in the opening match. Coimbra Knights are making their debut in the tournament and look fairly balanced side. They will also be well versed with the condition and which could be an advantage for them during the clash.

Gorkha 11 did not make the final last season but this time around they will look to go all the way till the final. The team finished third after winning the bronze final last time around. Speaking about the tournament, there will be seven teams taking part in the tournament which are - Coimbra Knights, Gorkha 11, Malo, Oeiras, Indian Royals, Opporto Cricket Club and Miranda Dragons. All these teams will feature in 46 high-octane T10 matches.

CK vs GOR live streaming: Weather report

The condition will be cloudy with the humidity forecast being at 46% with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With cloud cover hovering over the match, fans will be praying for the match to take place without any rain interruptions.

CK vs GOR live streaming: CK vs GOR pitch report

Speaking about the CK vs GOR pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

CK vs GOR prediction: Portugal T10 live and CK vs GOR live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Portugal T10 live in India and the CK vs GOR live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CK vs GOR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube