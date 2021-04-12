FanCode Portugal T10 GOR Vs MD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Quick links:
FanCode Portugal T10
Gorkha 11 will play Mirando Dragons in the upcoming match of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021 on Monday, April 12, 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 10:00 PM IST. Here is our GOR vs MD live streaming, GOR vs MD prediction, how to watch Portugal T10 live in India and where to catch the GOR vs MD live scores.
Gorkha 11 have had a fantastic tournament so far and are currently at top of the points table. They have registered two back-to-back victories against Oporto Cricket Club in their previous matches and will look to do the same versus Mirando Dragons to confirm their spot in the knockout stage. Mirando Dragons, on the other hand, will be first match of the tournament and will look to make an impression.
*A wild fielder appears* ðŸ’ª— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) April 12, 2021
Scores, news, previews ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/6PLADFbASj
FanCode ECS Italy, Milan. 1000 matches this year. WELCOME TO #ECS21 @FanCode @Dream11 @FedCricket pic.twitter.com/933Xh4MpWk
Speaking about the tournament, there will be seven teams taking part in the tournament which are - Coimbra Knights, Gorkha 11, Malo, Oeiras, Indian Royals, Opporto Cricket Club and Miranda Dragons. All these teams will feature in 46 high-octane T10 matches.
There will be a cloud cover with the humidity forecast being at 69% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite cloud cover hovering over the match, fans will get a chance to witness both teams playing full quota of overs.
Speaking about the GOR vs MD pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.
The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Portugal T10 live in India and the GOR vs MD live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For GOR vs MD live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.