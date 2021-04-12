FanCode Portugal T10 GOR Vs MD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Gorkha 11 will play Mirando Dragons in the upcoming match of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021 on Monday, April 12, 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 10:00 PM IST. Here is our GOR vs MD live streaming, GOR vs MD prediction, how to watch Portugal T10 live in India and where to catch the GOR vs MD live scores.

FanCode Portugal T10: GOR vs MD live streaming info and preview

Gorkha 11 have had a fantastic tournament so far and are currently at top of the points table. They have registered two back-to-back victories against Oporto Cricket Club in their previous matches and will look to do the same versus Mirando Dragons to confirm their spot in the knockout stage. Mirando Dragons, on the other hand, will be first match of the tournament and will look to make an impression.

Speaking about the tournament, there will be seven teams taking part in the tournament which are - Coimbra Knights, Gorkha 11, Malo, Oeiras, Indian Royals, Opporto Cricket Club and Miranda Dragons. All these teams will feature in 46 high-octane T10 matches.

GOR vs MD live streaming: Weather report

There will be a cloud cover with the humidity forecast being at 69% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite cloud cover hovering over the match, fans will get a chance to witness both teams playing full quota of overs.

GOR vs MD live streaming: GOR vs MD pitch report

Speaking about the GOR vs MD pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

GOR vs MD prediction: Portugal T10 live and GOR vs MD live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Portugal T10 live in India and the GOR vs MD live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For GOR vs MD live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / YouTube