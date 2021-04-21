FanCode Portugal T10 GOR Vs OEI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Gorkha11 will face Oeiras in the upcoming match of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021 on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST). Here is our GOR vs OEI live streaming, GOR vs OEI pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Portugal live in India and where to catch the GOR vs OEI live scores.

FanCode Portugal T10: GOR vs OEI live streaming info and preview

Gorkha 11 are the in-form team in the tournament as well as favourites to lift the title. They are at the top of the points table with 9 wins and will look to win today's doubleheader as well. Their last two wins came versus the Indian Royals who they defeated by 9 wickets and 12 runs respectively and the team will look to continue their fantastic form by doing a double over the Oeiras.

Oeiras are currently second on the points table having played 2 matches less than their opponents. The team have registered 6 wins and victory in both matches will see them reduce the gap on leaders in terms of points. They come into this fixture after beating Miranda Dragons in their last two matches. They had beaten their opponent by 76 runs and 55 runs respectively. This should be a cracking contest to watch between two top teams

GOR vs OEI pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make use of overcast condition.

There will be cloud cover with chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 86% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of rain coming down before the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs.

GOR vs OEI live streaming: Portugal T10 live and GOR vs OEI live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Portugal T10 live in India and the GOR vs OEI live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The GOR vs OEI live streaming can also be watched on the official European Cricket website or YouTube page by fans outside India. For GOR vs OEI live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode