FanCode Portugal T10 MAL Vs CK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Malo will face Coimbra Knights in the upcoming match of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021 on Friday, April 16, 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST). Here is our MAL vs CK live streaming, MAL vs CK pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Portugal live in India and where to catch the MAL vs CK live scores.

FanCode Portugal T10: MAL vs CK live streaming info and preview

Malo will be eyeing to keep hold of the third spot by winning the upcoming matches versus Coimbra Knights. Winning the matches versus Knights presents them with an opportunity to challenge Oeiras for the second spot on the points table. They have won three of their four matches so far and will be coming into this fixture on the back of a one-run win over Oeiras.

Meanwhile, Coimbra Knights have just one win to show in the tournament and will be desperate to win both matches to climb up the points table. They lost their previous matches to Oeiras by 32 runs and 9 wickets respectively and will be desperate for a win to get their season back on track. This should be a cracking contest to watch.

MAL vs CK pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the pitch for this FanCode Portugal T10 match, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

The condition will be partly sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 51% with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of rain not coming down during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

MAL vs CK live streaming: Portugal T10 live and MAL vs CK live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Portugal T10 live in India and the MAL vs CK live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MAL vs CK live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode