FanCode Portugal T10 MAL Vs GOR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Malo are all set to face Gorkha 11 in Match 3 of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021 on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 10:00 PM IST. Here is our MAL vs GOR live streaming, MAL vs GOR prediction, how to watch Portugal T10 live in India and where to catch the MAL vs GOR live scores.

FanCode Portugal T10: MAL vs GOR live streaming info and preview

After winning the ECS Cartaxo Trophy last year, Malo will be hoping to repeat the same performance and win the tournament. They will be playing their first match in the competition and will be eyeing to make an impression by winning the match. They will have a psychological advantage over Gorkha 11 having beaten them last year in the semi-finals of ECS Cartaxo tournament.

Gorkha 11, on the other hand, have started their ECS T10 Portugal campaign strongly, winning their opening two fixtures by big margins. They defeated Coimbra Knights by 58 runs and 60 runs in the two matches. Gorkha 11 are currently high on confidence after crushing wins and will be looking to extend their winning run.

MAL vs GOR live streaming: Weather report

There will be an intermittent cloud cover with the humidity forecast being at 43% with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With intermittent cloud cover hovering over the match, fans will be praying for the match to take place without any rain interruptions.

MAL vs GOR live streaming: MAL vs GOR pitch report

Speaking about the MAL vs GOR pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

MAL vs GOR prediction: Portugal T10 live and MAL vs GOR live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Portugal T10 live in India and the MAL vs GOR live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MAL vs GOR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode