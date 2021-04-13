FanCode Portugal T10 MD Vs CK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Miranda Dragons will face Coimbra Knights in Match 15 of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021 on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 12.00 AM IST (Wednesday, April 14). Here is our MD vs CK live streaming, MD vs CK prediction, how to watch Portugal T10 live in India and where to catch the MD vs CK live scores.

FanCode Portugal T10: MD vs CK live streaming info and preview

This will be the third match of the campaign for Miranda Dragons who open their campaign with a doubleheader versus Gorkha 11 on Monday. This too will be the first of the doubleheader matches between these two teams. Miranda Dragons are making their debut in the competition and will be eager to make an impression in the tournament.

Coimbra Knights are also making their debut in the tournament and are currently at the bottom of the points table after losing their opening two matches to Gorkha 11. In the first match, they were crushed by 58 runs, while they lost the second match by 60 runs. This match presents them with an opportunity to open their account. They hold an advantage over their opponent after being well versed with the weather condition.

MD vs CK live streaming: Weather report

The condition will be cloudy with the humidity forecast being at 67% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With cloud cover hovering over the match, fans will be praying for the match to take place without any rain interruptions.

MD vs CK live streaming: MD vs CK pitch report

Speaking about the CK vs GOR pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

MD vs CK prediction: Portugal T10 live and MD vs CK live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Portugal T10 live in India and the CK vs GOR live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CK vs GOR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode