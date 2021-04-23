FanCode Portugal T10 OCC Vs MD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Oporto Cricket Club will take on Miranda Dragons in the upcoming match of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021 on Friday, April 23, 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST). Here is our OCC vs MD live streaming, OCC vs MD pitch report, how to watch Portugal T10 live in India and where to catch the OCC vs MD live scores.

FanCode Portugal T10 live: OCC vs MD live streaming info and preview

Oporto Cricket Club are struggling to keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockout stage as they once again suffered defeats in their previous two matches. They faced in form Oeiras in the previous two matches which they went on to lose by 9 wickets and 7 wickets respectively. They will look to put the losses behind and bounce back with a victory in the upcoming doubleheader versus fellow strugglers Miranda Dragons.

Miranda Dragons meanwhile are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just 1 win from 8 matches. Their previous two matches were against the Indian Royals which they went on to lose by 57 runs and 5 wickets respectively. The upcoming match versus Oporto Cricket Club will not be easy for Dragons, but they will look to put up a better fight this time around. A good contest is on cards but Oporto Cricket Club have a slight upper hand on the basis of current form.

OCC vs MD pitch report

Speaking about the OCC vs MD pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make use of overcast condition.

There will be intermittent cloud cover with chances of no rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 91% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no rain coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

OCC vs MD live streaming: Portugal T10 live and OCC vs MD live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Portugal T10 live in India and the OCC vs MD live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The OCC vs MD live streaming can also be watched on the official European Cricket website or YouTube page by fans outside India. For OCC vs MD live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

