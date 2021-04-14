FanCode Portugal T10 OEI Vs CK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Oeiras will face Coimbra Knights in Match 17 of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021 on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 10.00 PM IST. Here is our OEI vs CK live streaming, OEI vs CK prediction, how to watch Portugal T10 live in India and where to catch the OEI vs CK live scores.

FanCode Portugal T10: OEI vs CK live streaming info and preview

Coimbra Knights will be looking to climb up the points table by winning both their matches on Wednesday. They are currently sixth on the points table after just one win. After losing their opening two matches to Gorkha 11 by 58 runs and 60 runs respectively, they beat Dragons by 38 runs, before losing to the same opponents by 25 runs. This match presents them with an opportunity to bounce back and register a win.

Oeiras, on the other hand, have won two and lost two of their four ECS T10 matches so far. They beat the Indian Royals by five wickets in their last encounter and will be boosting with confidence when they take on Coimbra Knights in the upcoming match. This should be a good contest to watch.

OEI vs CK weather report

The condition will be cloudy with chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 80% with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will be praying for it to stop so that they get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

OEI vs CK pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

OEI vs CK live streaming: Portugal T10 live and OEI vs CK live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Portugal T10 live in India and the OEI vs CK live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For OEI vs CK live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode