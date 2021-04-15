FanCode Portugal T10 OEI Vs MD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Oeiras will face Miranda Dragon in Match 19 of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021 on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 10.00 PM IST. Here is our OEI vs MD live streaming, OEI vs MD prediction, how to watch Portugal T10 live in India and where to catch the OEI vs MD live scores.

FanCode Portugal T10: OEI vs MD live streaming info and preview

Oeiras are comfortably sitting on the second spot on the points table with 8 points and will look to keep hold of that position by end of the day. Currently, the team has registered four wins out of six matches played in the tournament so far and will be looking to make it 6 wins by winning the doubleheader.

Dragons, on the other hand, did not make a good start to the campaign and have lost three out of four matches played so far. Both the matches are really crucial for them to climb up the points table to keep their chances alive of making it to the knockout stage. They recently defeated Knights to finally secure a win and open their tally for the season. This should be a good contest to watch.

OEI vs MD pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

The condition will be cloudy with chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 56% with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will be praying for it to stop so that they get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

OEI vs MD live streaming: Portugal T10 live and OEI vs MD live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Portugal T10 live in India and the OEI vs MD live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For OEI vs MD live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode