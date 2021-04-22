FanCode Portugal T10 OEI Vs OCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Oeiras will face Oporto Cricket Club in the upcoming match of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST). Here is our OEI vs OCC live streaming, OEI vs OCC pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Portugal live in India and where to catch the OEI vs OCC live scores.

FanCode Portugal T10 live: OEI vs OCC live streaming info and preview

Oeiras are currently second on the points table and their chance to go top of the points table took a hit after losing to inform Gorkha 11 in their previous match. The doubleheader saw Gorkha 11 crushing Oeiras by 8 wickets and 9 wickets respectively. The upcoming double-header match versus Oporto Cricket Club presents them with an opportunity to cut down the gap between them and table toppers.

Oporto Cricket Club, oin the other hand, is 5th on the points table with 3 wins and 5 losses so far. They will be coming into this match will full confidence after beating Coimbra Knights in their previous two matches. Oporto won that match by 22 runs and 16 runs respectively. A win over Oeiras will only boost their confidence much further in the tournament. This should be a cracking contest to watch.

OEI vs OCC pitch report

Speaking about the OEI vs OCC pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make use of overcast condition.

There will be intermittent cloud cover with chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 54% with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite rain coming down during the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs.

OEI vs OCC live streaming: Portugal T10 live and OEI vs OCC live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Portugal T10 live in India and the OEI vs OCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The OEI vs OCC live streaming can also be watched on the official European Cricket website or YouTube page by fans outside India. For OEI vs OCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube